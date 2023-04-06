Victims identified in structure fire on Montreal Street in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police Service has released another update on the investigation into a structure fire that took place on March 30th, 2023, in the 800 block of Montreal Street. Police say that the investigation has been completed by the Kingston Police Criminal Investigations Unit. As per the investigation, the fire has been determined not to be criminal in nature.

Police have also identified the individuals that were extracted from the fire. They have been identified as 34-year-old Adam Crowley and 35-year-old Bonnie Demille, both from Kingston. Police explain Adam Crowley was pronounced deceased on the date of the fire, March 30th, 2023. While Bonnie Demille later passed on April 1st, 2023 in the hospital.

Though the police investigation into possible criminal charges has been completed, the Office of the Fire Marshal says they are continuing their investigation into the source of the fire.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray