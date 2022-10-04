Victoria Hall among honourees named for Queen's Park Picks

The Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) will be marking World Architecture Day virtually in 2022 with its annual Queen’s Park Picks (QP Picks) and a Brockville landmark has been ranked in the top nine. The program is a collaborative celebration with MPPs across the province who share their passion for local architecture. Each year, a special exhibition at Queen’s Park highlights a selection of outstanding buildings.

This year's exhibition will be held online. The OAA will present each pick at www.oaa.on.ca/QPP.

The OAA says an emerging theme from this year’s QP Picks is community, with numerous buildings playing important roles as spaces where people gather. As public health restrictions continue to ease and members of the public find themselves sharing spaces once again, the important role of community-centred buildings has come to the forefront. This year, nominations highlighted some of the province’s most beloved gathering spaces.

Prior to World Architecture Day, on the first Monday of October, the OAA invited Ontario MPPs to reflect on the province’s unique architectural legacy and nominate a favourite building within their riding. This year, submissions were received from MPPs from all regions across the province, with nominations by members of all parties.

In the end, nine projects were selected by a jury of architects for this year’s Queen’s Park Picks, including Victoria Hall in Brockville, nominated by MPP Steve Clark (Leeds, Grenville, Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes). Saying the building stands proud as a symbol of self-governance, community, and economic success. Victoria Hall was completed in 1864 by Henry H. Horsey with renovations in 1880 and 1904 by O.E. Liston, and has been serving its residents for more than 100 years. Over that time adapting to the changing needs of its citizens and preserving an important connection with their past.

The eight other buildings chosen were:

- Abilities Centre in Whitby -- Architect: B+H Architects Corp. Nominated by MPP Lorne Coe

- Adawe Crossing in Ottawa -- Architect: Stantec Architecture Ltd. Nominated by MPP Lucille Collard

- Franklin Carmichael Art Centre Building in Toronto (Etobicoke) -- Architect: unknown. Nominated by Premier Doug Ford

- Holy Protection of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in Guelph -- Architect: Evhen Gren. Nominated by MPP Mike Schreiner

- Jeremiah McKay Kabayshewekamik in Sioux Lookout -- Architect: ft3 Architecture Landscape Interior Design in association with Manasc Isaac Architects (now Reimagine). Nominated by MPP Sol Mamakwa

- Place des Arts in Sudbury -- Architects: Moriyama & Teshima Architects in joint venture with Yallowega Belanger Salach Architecture. Nominated by MPP Jamie West

- Union Station in Toronto -- Architects: Ross and MacDonald, Hugh Jones and John M. Lyle Architect Architects of Renovation: NORR Architects & Engineers Limited, EVOQ Architecture Inc., Zeidler Architecture, PARTISANS (interior), IBI Group (second platform). Nominated by MPP Chris Glover

- Victoria County Gaol in Lindsay -- Architect: Cumberland and Storm. Nominated by MPP Laurie Scott

