Visitor Information Centre opens in downtown Pembroke

The Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) and the Ottawa Valley Tourism Association have worked together to establish a new visitor information centre in the heart of the valley. The new centre will be the 14th of its kind in the county and will be located at 130 Pembroke Street West. The Centre is now open from Monday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Centre promotes activities, attractions and businesses across the Ottawa Valley, there will be brochures, maps, and knowledgeable staff to help visitors and residents with all the info they need to explore the Valley. The Ottawa Valley is home to more than 900 lakes, four major river systems and world-class rafting and paddling experiences. Additionally, the roads offer some of the best motorcycling touring in the province and the most scenic cycling in Eastern Ontario. Four-season, multi-use trail systems cater to all activities and abilities. History and cultural buffs can hopscotch at more than 20 museums, including the Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre, Polish Kashub Heritage Museum and The Canadian Clock Museum, to name a few.

"The PBIA is excited to be launching our new visitor information center in our downtown core. Working with the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association, the Downtown Pembroke Business Improvement Area has created a welcoming year-round location in our downtown that is available to visitors and residents alike," says PBIA board Chair Stacy Taylor, "Our amazing staff already have a passion for our area and all that it encompasses, and they have embraced the role of tourism ambassadors with the hope of sharing that passion with those who stop in."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray