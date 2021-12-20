iHeartRadio
Visitor policy at Pembroke Regional Hospital changes due to Omicron variant

The Pembroke Regional Hospital is making changes to its visitor policy due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. 

Admitted patients may only be allowed to have two visitors and two essential caregivers for the entirety of their stay. 

Only one designated visitor can visit a patient a day. 

Visitors can only see the patient between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. 

The hospital also notes that designated individuals must be fully vaccinated and pass entrance screening. 

PRH says it will accept drop-offs of gifts for patients from friends or loved ones who are not designated visitors. The gifts can be delivered to the Tower B (Emergency Department) entrance. They must be clearly labeled on who they are for. 

According to the hospital, the Visitor Policy is subject to further changes based on public health guidance. 

