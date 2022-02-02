Vogue Charity Fashion Show returning for 25th year

The Vogue Charity Fashion Show is returning this year for its 25th annual event this year. The theme is Artem Terrae - or art of the earth.

The show is only planned for virtual events between March 3 to 5, however there are hopes for an in-person event at the Grand in Kingston.

According to the Grand's website, the art of the eart is said to "bring Vogue back to the bery roots of art through its focus on the greatest masterpieces.. and how the artist in each of us utilizes this life force."

The Vogue Charity Fashion show is highly anticipated by both Queen's University students and the Kingston community. The annual performing arts show is fullly produced and executed by students at Queen's University, and is the largest of its kind in Canada.

The show features over 120 talented dancers, models, choreographers, student designers, musicians, artists, and a dedicated committee.

VCFS has raised more than $600,000 since the first show, raising money for many charities across the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region. For the 25th anniversary of the show, VCFS has chosen to support Kingston Interval House, an organization that seeks to disrupt the cycle of domestic abuse, and gender-based violence in Kingston. The organization helps provide emergency shelter, transitional programs, and second stage housing for those suffering through abusive situations.

The show, which features works from over 170 artists, will be live streamed from the Kingston Grand Theatre on March 3rd at 7:00 p.m., and re-streamed throughout the weekend.

To find out more about the show, or purchase tickets, visit www.voguecharityfashionshow.com