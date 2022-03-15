Volunteer with KFPL and Repair Cafe Kingston

Every item that goes into a landfill has a cost and an environment impact. Canada's waste experts suggest rethinking how we purchase, use, and dispose of items to reduce both.

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library is now offering an opprotunity to learn how to reduce waste by repairing household items, instead of replacing them.

Repair It! is a program that brings the community together to empower people so that they can fix broken household items. Rather than filling up the landfill, KFPL is connecting people with “fixers” who can teach them how to give their broken lamps and other fixable objects a second life.

"We started Repair Café Kingston five years ago, part of a group of over 2,200 Repair Cafés worldwide who help people save money, materials and the environment,” said Brian Weir, Director, Repair Café Kingston. “The adaptation to online fixing has been established already — I've participated in a Canadian one — and it works! This Kingston venture will be a wonderful thing. It will broaden the scope of repairs a lot with the support of Kingston Frontenac Public Library and you, the public."

The Repair Café is looking for volunteers to help facilitate the "fixing" events. To volunteer, head to KFPL's website to learn how to apply.

With a volunteer team in place, KFPL and Repair Café Kingston will meet over Zoom with people who need a bit of guidance to get through their own repair job.

Workshop dates and times will be announced at a later date.