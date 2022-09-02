Walk Against Nuclear Waste Leaves Ignace

Walkers converged in Ignace today, smudging and preparing for the journey ahead before joining Head walker Darlene Necan in her peaceful walk to raise awareness about plans to construct a series of caverns deep underground in the heart of Treaty 3 territory, to be filled with all of Canada's high level nuclear waste.

The third annual Walk Against Nuclear Waste left the plaza in front of the Nuclear Waste Management Organization's offices on Highway 17 in Ignace shortly after 10 a.m., heading west towards the candidate nuclear waste burial site, which is approximately half way between Ignace and Dryden. The site is just south of Highway 17 where it runs parallel to the Revell River, a few kilometres west of the Revell River picnic area.

The candidate site is at the headwaters of the Wabigoon and the Turtle River watersheds, which flow west into Wabigoon Lake and the Lake of the Woods.

"Let's walk in honour of Mother Earth, for she gives us a life of beauty, and of nature. We are walking for the earth, for the water, and for the generations to come", said Darlene Necan, in remarks just before the Walk commenced.

Ms. Necan, an elder and Headman with the Ojibway Nation of Saugeen No. 258, has led the walk on two previous years and is commited to raising awareness about the threat nuclear waste coming to Treaty 3 lands would pose for the water and for future generations.

Approximately twenty people joined Ms. Necan for the start of the walk, and more walkers are expected to join for sections of the walk later in the day and throughout the week.

Those who want to support the walk or join the walkers for some portion of the journey are encouraged to follow "No Nuclear Waste on Treaty Lands" on Facebook for Walk updates.

The Walk will travel west on Highway 17 from Ignace to Dryden before turning north to Sioux Lookout.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink