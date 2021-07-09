Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at INVISTA Centre
KFL&A Public Health has been trialling walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the vaccine clinic at INVISTA Centre is open for walk in appointments.
Walk-ins will be accepted again on Monday at the same time.
There are approximately 100 walk-in appointments available for each day.
First or second doses will be available on a WALK-IN basis today at the INVISTA Centre from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 9, 2021
👉 Individuals 18+
