Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at INVISTA Centre

INVISTA Centre 1

KFL&A Public Health has been trialling walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. 

From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the vaccine clinic at INVISTA Centre is open for walk in appointments. 

Walk-ins will be accepted again on Monday at the same time. 

There are approximately 100 walk-in appointments available for each day.

