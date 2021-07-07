Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics set up in Renfrew County

PEMBROKE, ONT -- Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being established for residents 75 and over who have not yet booked their second dose, and residents 12 to 74 who have have not yet received their first dose.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reminding residents that the walk-in appointments are subject to vaccine availability.

RCDHU provided the following list of vaccine clinics.

July 7 July 8 July 10 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pembroke Pembroke Memorial Centre 393 Pembroke St W, Pembroke July 7 July 8 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Chalk River Chalk River Lion’s Hall 11 Kellett St, Chalk River July 7 July 8 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Renfrew Ma-te-way Centre 1 Ma-te-Way Park Drive, Renfrew



RCDHU says more appointments will be added to the booking site over the coming weeks for anyone who is unable to attend a walk-in clinic.

Residents are asked to book online at the health unit's website. Only one appointment per person is allowed.