Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics set up in Renfrew County

RCDHU

PEMBROKE, ONT -- Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being established for residents 75 and over who have not yet booked their second dose, and residents 12 to 74 who have have not yet received their first dose. 

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reminding residents that the walk-in appointments are subject to vaccine availability. 

RCDHU provided the following list of vaccine clinics. 

July 7

July 8

July 10

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Pembroke

Pembroke Memorial Centre

393 Pembroke St W, Pembroke

July 7

July 8

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Chalk River

Chalk River Lion’s Hall

11 Kellett St, Chalk River

July 7

July 8

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Renfrew

Ma-te-way Centre

1 Ma-te-Way Park Drive, Renfrew


RCDHU says more appointments will be added to the booking site over the coming weeks for anyone who is unable to attend a walk-in clinic. 

Residents are asked to book online at the health unit's website. Only one appointment per person is allowed. 

