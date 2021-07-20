Walk-in vaccine appointments available at clinics in LGL region

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health is now allowing walk-in appointments at every fixed site and community clinic in the region.

The health unit says in a release that they've been piloting walk-ins for the past couple of weeks, saying they have been "going very well"

With the introduction of walk-ins, the contingency list will be discontinued.

LGL District Health says walk-ins will be accepted until the posted walk-in time ends and/or until vaccine supply for walk-ins has been given.

More information on locations and times for the vaccine clinics can be found at the health unit's website.

So far, 56 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 86 per cent have their first dose.