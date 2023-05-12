Wallet stolen from unattended purse, fraud charges laid
An individual from Pembroke is facing a fraud charge after members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began investigating the theft of a wallet on April 30th, 2023.
OPP explain that the wallet was stolen from an unattended purse at a restaurant in the west end of Pembroke. The victim's bank card was subsequently used to make several purchases at area stores.
As a result of the investigation, 40-year-old Ryan Corrin was charged with one count of fraud under $5000. Police say the accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Pembroke on June 6th, 2023.
A person who has been defrauded is asked to contact their local police service or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-496-8501 or visit their website at www.antifraudcentre.ca.'
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
