Wanted American man arrested in downtown Kingston

A man who was wanted in the United States was arrested in downtown Kingston Thursday.

Kingston Police were notified by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) that a yellow Chevrolet Corvette fled the Landsdown Border crossing entering Canada.

The suspect was wanted for arson and aggravated assault by authorities in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania.

Kingston Police received information on the vehicle's location at around 8 a.m. A Kingston Police Canine Unit officer was able to locate the Corvette travelling eastbound on Ontario St. near the intersection at Johnson St. around 8:15 a.m.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop and found that the suspect had no license plates attached to the vehicle, They say the suspect also didn't have any paperwork for the vehicle and didn't have his driver's license. Police arrested the suspect for obstructing a peace offier.

The suspect is now in the custody of CBSA officials.