Wanted Arnprior man arrested after fleeing OPP
Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew has arrested an Arnprior man following the execution of a warrant. On October 26th, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. police identified the wanted man in the Town of Arnprior. When police tried to intervene, the man fled from the officers. The East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Renfrew OPP searched for the male and located him a short time later.
As a result of the warrant, 33-year-old Marcus Colin Fraser Nicholson, from Arnprior was arrested and charged. He faces the following offences:
- Break, enter a place - commit an indictable offence
- Fail to comply with probation order - two counts
- Failure to comply with undertaking - two counts
- Mischief under $5000
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Uttering threats- cause death or Bodily Harm - two counts
- Assault
The accused was held for bail by police.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Free flu shot available for Ontarians six months and olderThe Ministry of Health strongly encourages Ontarians to get both their COVID-19 booster and flu shot, as the two circulating simultaneously could put further strain on the healthcare system and put those most vulnerable at risk.
-
Valour wins 10th straight UOVHSAA Cross Country TitleWith the COVID-19 hiatus over, UOVHSAA has gotten back to the hard-fought sporting world we all know with this years cross county championship season getting underway. The final results from competition day ending with Valour taking the top spot.
-
OPP recover nine stolen vehicles in two weeksStormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police arrest eleven people and recover nine stolen vehicles in an enhanced effort on Highway 401 taking place from October 17th to 30th.
-
'Epic' countdown has begun at three Eastern Ontario HospitalsWorld-class health information system titled 'Epic' being implemented at Deep River & District Hospital, Kemptville District Hospital, and Winchester District Memorial Hospital. Replacing electronic and paper systems, making every patient's medical information available in one secure place online.
-
Girls Inc. receives $99,000 grant from Ontario Trillium FoundationFor the annual Champions for Girls Breakfast, Girls Inc. of Upper Canada recognizes the Resilient Communities Fund from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, helping local girls and their families rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
-
DAN School of Drama and Music presents "The Pirates of Penzance"Making a return after a three-year hiatus the DAN School of Drama and Music takes to the stage with a production of "The Pirates of Penzance" taking place at Rotunda Theatre in Theological Hall on Queen's University campus.
-
IMPACT program partners OPP with mental health servicesIn response to an increase in mental health crises requiring police attention, OPP has teamed up with Addictions and Mental Health Services from Hastings Prince Edward for their IMPACT program.
-
Influenza vaccine available to general publicWith the continued circulation of COVID-19, KFL&A Public Health is reminding residents of the importance of getting immunized against influenza as eligibility opens up to the general public.
-
Celebrate Halloween with 'Spook the Street' in downtown BrockvilleResidents are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and walk King Street in downtown Brockville from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Halloween day, where local businesses will be handing out candy.