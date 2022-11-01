Wanted Arnprior man arrested after fleeing OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew has arrested an Arnprior man following the execution of a warrant. On October 26th, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. police identified the wanted man in the Town of Arnprior. When police tried to intervene, the man fled from the officers. The East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Renfrew OPP searched for the male and located him a short time later.

As a result of the warrant, 33-year-old Marcus Colin Fraser Nicholson, from Arnprior was arrested and charged. He faces the following offences:

- Break, enter a place - commit an indictable offence

- Fail to comply with probation order - two counts

- Failure to comply with undertaking - two counts

- Mischief under $5000

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon

- Uttering threats- cause death or Bodily Harm - two counts

- Assault

The accused was held for bail by police.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray