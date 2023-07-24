Wanted man arrested sitting on ledge of 401 overpass

Brockville Police Services are reporting about an arrest that occurred after an incident on the ledge of an overpass in the City.

Police explain that on July 20th, 2023 around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a call regarding a 27-year-old man who was sitting on the ledge of the North Augusta Road and 401 Overpass.

Officers attended the area and were able to locate the male in question. Police say he was no longer on the ledge, however, officers spoke to him to check on his well-being.

It was then learned that the male had a warrant for his arrest regarding a charge of failing to comply with probation. Police say after the interaction the male was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray