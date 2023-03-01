Wanted man arrested while in possession of large hunting knife

Brockville Police Service has made an arrest on a warrant and laid weapons-related charges. Police report that the incident took place on February 24th, 2023, officers from the Brockville Police Service says they were on patrol around 9:00 p.m. when they saw a wanted man in the area of Garden Street and Pine Street.

Responding officers were aware the 37-year-old man was known to be wanted on multiple warrants for a variety of charges. Police explain that some of the charges include carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with a bail release order, failure to attend court and seven counts of failure to comply with probation.

Once located and identified, the man was placed under arrest and when searched officers located a large hunting knife in his possession. This was an issue as he was on bail conditions to abstain from the possession of knives. He was additionally charged with another count of failing to comply with a release order and probation. Police say the accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray