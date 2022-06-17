iHeartRadio
Wanted person arrested after traffic stop on Pembroke St. East

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a person who police say was wanted on an outstanding warrant. 

Police conducted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. on Pembroke St. East. 

An investigation revealed a driver had an outstanding warrant . 

After an investigation, 29-year-old Dakota Alexander Wimmer of Petawawa, Ont. has been charged with the following: 

  • Resist peace officer
  • Assault police officer - two counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing today at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke. 

