Wanted person arrested after traffic stop on Pembroke St. East

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a person who police say was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police conducted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. on Pembroke St. East.

An investigation revealed a driver had an outstanding warrant .

After an investigation, 29-year-old Dakota Alexander Wimmer of Petawawa, Ont. has been charged with the following:

Resist peace officer

Assault police officer - two counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing today at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.