Warden of Renfrew County appointed to 2022 AMO Board of Directors

County of Renfrew Warden, Debbie Robinson, was recently appointed to the 2022-2024 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) County Caucus.

"Hundreds of municipal governments from across Ontario benefit from their participation in AMO. At the same time, their contribution and commitment to working together makes all communities stronger. I am pleased to have Debbie on our Board," said AMO’s new President, Colin Best, Councillor in Halton Region.

The conference was held from August 15 to 17. As a member of the Board, Robinson will help set policy for the association and serve as a key municipal leader in the province.

AMO is a non-profit organization that represents all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments. The organization supports strong and effective municipal governments and promotes the value of this level of government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada's political system.

Municipal governments provide most of the public services that we use every day. They focus on connections, partnerships, and funding transfers with Ontario's provincial government. AMO works to ensure the municipal and provincial relationship is not only strong but also effective.

During this new term, the organization will focus on matters related to economic recovery, planning, and growth, affordable housing, ending homelessness, infrastructure investment, broadband expansion, and transit. AMO is also focusing on social infrastructure and policies that enable everyone in Ontario to achieve their full potential.

