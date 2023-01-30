Warden's Community Service Awards presented at County Council

The County of Renfrew has presented the 2022 Warden's Community Service Awards, recognizing an individual, not-for-profit sector and for-profit business at the January 25th, 2023 session of the County Council. These awards act as a way to recognize and thank the recipients for their numerous community contributions.

The recipient of the individual award was Darrel O'Shaughnessy of Arnprior, the Eganville Leader was honoured in the business category and the Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance (OVCATA) was recognized in the not-for-profit category.

The County explains that over the years, Mr. O'Shaughnessy has brought his passion for volunteerism and tremendous leadership to various causes including the Arnprior Dragon Boat Club, Greater Arnprior Seniors Council, Seniors Active Living Centre, Men's Shed and the Town's Corporate Services Advisory Committee, among many others.

The Eganville Leader was nominated for the award by William Enright, who highlighted the newspaper's positive impact on the community through various fundraising efforts. Most recently, Eganville Leader publisher Gerald Tracey and a team of volunteers organized an event in June 2022 to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the newspaper which served as a fundraiser for Ukraine. The event raised $110,000. $80,000 of the funds were presented to the Ukrainian Ambassador to be forwarded to UNITED24, an initiative started by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to assist with needs in the country, with the remaining $30,000 staying in Renfrew County to assist Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war who have settled in the County.

Finally, OVCATA is a volunteer group providing a voice for cyclists and all active transportation enthusiasts in the Ottawa Valley advocating for safe and good conditions, bringing people together and encouraging participation, was nominated by Gerry Morris of Pembroke and McNab/Braeside Deputy Mayor Lori Hoddinott. The County explains that in 2022, OVCATA made a big impact with some big activities, including the Trail Town Relay, the Tour de Bonnechere, the Tour de Whitewater, and its own unique Bike Bank of Renfrew County. Volunteers from across Renfrew County collected, refurbished and distributed 44 bikes to local residents who needed them during the second year of operation for the Bike Bank.

Following the presentation of the awards, Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon congratulated the recipients and thanked them for their numerous contributions which help improve and strengthen the quality of life we all enjoy in the Ottawa Valley saying "We have some very generous people who have donated time, thought and effort to improve our communities. We are very fortunate to have them working with us and for us on different initiatives across Renfrew County," he said.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray