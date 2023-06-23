Warning for blue-green algae blooming in Renfrew County

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has confirmed the presence of a blue-green algae bloom on and around the shore of Dempseys Lake.

The Ministry explains that blue-green algae blooms are a natural seasonal phenomenon that may appear in lakes, rivers, and ponds. Dense blue-green algal blooms can make the water look like a bluish-green pea soup or a shiny paint slick. They have the potential to produce toxins that are harmful to people and animals. Additionally, direct contact with the toxin can cause skin irritation and, if ingested, it can result in vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

RCDHU advises that people using Dempseys Lake and any body of water for recreational or drinking water purposes be on the lookout for algae blooms. If a confirmed or suspected bloom is visible, they recommend taking the following precautions:

- Avoid direct contact with the bloom.

- Avoid swimming in the vicinity of a bloom.

- Do not allow pets or livestock to swim in the water.

- Avoid any use of the water for cooking or drinking.

- Do not let pets or livestock drink the water.

- Be aware that boiling water will not remove toxins.

- Toxins that may be released by blue-green algae are not removed by small-scale residential treatment systems, such as filtration, chlorination or ultraviolet light disinfection.

- Residents should not rely on water jug filtration systems as they do not protect against toxins.

- Caution should be exercised when eating fish caught in water where blue-green algae blooms have occurred.

- Report algae blooms to the MECP spills action center at 1-866-663-8477.

RCDHU say they will continue to work with MECP to monitor for blue-green algae in open bodies of water within Renfrew County and District.

For more information, please visit the Ministry of the Environment Conservation and Parks website at Blue-green algae | ontario.ca or the RCDHU website at https://www.rcdhu.com/healthy-living/safe-water/.

