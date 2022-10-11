Warrants lead to 4 men arrested
OPP executed several warrants that resulted in four people being arrested and facing numerous criminal charges in the area Thursday night.
On Thursday, OPP officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from the Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Canine Unit, and the UOV Crime Unit executed several warrants in the Pembroke/Petawawa area.
Police seized a large quantity of drugs and cash. Weapons and stolen property were also recovered during the investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
