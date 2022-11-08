Waste Recovery urges safe needle disposal after increased health risks

Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre (OVWRC) in Laurentian Valley reminds residents of how to safely dispose of 'sharps'. Sharps include needles, syringes, lancets and auto-injectors and when not properly disposed of they pose a health risk to the community, collection staff and Waste Recovery Centre employees who hand sort recyclables. They also note that it is also against Municipal Waste Management By-Laws to place sharps out for collection.

Contact your local pharmacy about safe sharps disposal. Most pharmacies offer sharps containers and disposal services free of charge. To find drop-off locations near you visit www.healthsteward.ca.

Needles are also accepted at the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre's Hazardous Waste Depot year-round during regular operating hours from residents in the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke, Township of Laurentian Valley, and Township of North Algona Wilberforce. Further instructions say needles must be safely packaged in a plastic container, sealed, and labelled needles or in a designated sharps container. There are also needle drop boxes throughout the City of Pembroke.

Laurie Benjamin, OVWRC Diversion Supervisor explains the safety concerns when needles are placed in recycling. "Recyclables are hand sorted by staff so if a needle is mixed with recycling it could injury an employee. If they do receive a needle stick injury they must undergo extensive blood testing and not participate in personal activities that might pass on any potential infection."

For more information on safe needle disposal, visit the Centre's website at www.ovwrc.com

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray