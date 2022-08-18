WasteNotYGK back for Giveaway Day

Kingston residents will put out reusable items on their lawns this Saturday for neighbours to give their items a new life.

The movement targets waste reduction in Kingston, allowing reusable items to get a second life. Residents can set out items such as books, CDs/DVDs, furniture/appliances, electronics, construction materials, kitchen gadgets, and unwanted gifts.

Things such as baby walkers, cribs, car seats, strollers, playpens, bath seats, mattresses, blinds, and toys are not allowed.

“Giveaway Days are an effective and unique way to reduce waste in Kingston. When you pick up free second-hand items, you not only save them from landfill – you also reduce the waste associated with packaging and the greenhouse gas emissions associated with manufacturing new goods. Giving away items also helps your neighbours save money,” says Adam Mueller, Supervisor of Solid Waste.

The city is asking those interested in participating to place items at the curb outside of their homes with "free" signs indicating what residents can take.

Uncollected items must be collected and taken back inside or donated to charity.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa