WasteNotYGK: Giveaway Day this Saturday in Kingston

This Saturday, October 22nd is Giveaway Day in Kingston. A day where residents can put out reusable items they no longer want, for neighbours who might like to find some use for them!

Supervisor of Solid Waste, Adam Mueller says "Giveaway Days are an effective and unique way to reduce waste in Kingston. When you pick up free second-hand items, you not only save them from landfill - you also reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with manufacturing new goods and help your neighbours save money."

Anyone participating is also encouraged to share pictures of items on Twitter or Instagram at #WasteNotYGK.

Some guidelines have also been provided by the initiative organizers:

Only set out appropriate items you know someone else might want:

- Appropriate: books, CDs, DVDs, furniture and small appliances, electronics, construction materials (including drywall, lumber, hardware), kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans and, yes, unwanted gifts.

- Inappropriate: the Consumer Product Safety Bureau of Health Canada advises that these items should not be given away (or picked-up): baby walkers, cribs, car seats, strollers, playpens, bath seats, mattresses, blinds and toys.

How to put items out for pick up:

- Place items at the curb in front of your home.

- Place stickers or signs on the items with the word 'FREE.'

- Ensure any items that you do not want taken are kept away from items placed at the curb.

- At the end of the day, bring any uncollected items back in your home. The City will not collect unwanted items left at the curb. Consider donating them to a local charity.

How to pick up items:

- Respect other people's property: don't walk on people's lawns or gardens.

- Take only the items marked 'FREE' and placed at the curb.

- Don't leave previously picked-up items on the curb at other people's property.

