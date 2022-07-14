iHeartRadio
Water and Dirt Festival opening ceremony kicks off August 4th

The Water and Dirt festival is set to host an opening ceremony for the 10-day event in Pembroke on August 4, 2022.

The festival, happening across 10 days in Renfrew County, will have its opening ceremony at Pembroke's Waterfront Park on Thursday, August 4 at 2 p.m. at the Millenium Boardwalk next to the Portage Sundial. 

Local dignitaries, event organizers and leads, and major sponsors will be present.

The Water and Dirt festival includes the following activities:

  • Upper Ottawa River Race
  • Kayak Fishing Tournament
  • Petawawa Extreme Slalom
  • Doggy Paddle
  • Petawawa Triathlon
  • SXS Roll Forever
  • Forest Lea Trail Run
  • Forest LEad Enduro
  • Petawawa Bike Park Competition

The event will bring local competitors and visitors together to enjoy the thrill of outdoor sport in the natural settings of Pembroke, Petawawa, Laurentian Valley, and North Algona Wilberforce.

 

