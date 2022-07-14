Water and Dirt Festival opening ceremony kicks off August 4th

The Water and Dirt festival is set to host an opening ceremony for the 10-day event in Pembroke on August 4, 2022.

The festival, happening across 10 days in Renfrew County, will have its opening ceremony at Pembroke's Waterfront Park on Thursday, August 4 at 2 p.m. at the Millenium Boardwalk next to the Portage Sundial.

Local dignitaries, event organizers and leads, and major sponsors will be present.

The Water and Dirt festival includes the following activities:

Upper Ottawa River Race

Kayak Fishing Tournament

Petawawa Extreme Slalom

Doggy Paddle

Petawawa Triathlon

SXS Roll Forever

Forest Lea Trail Run

Forest LEad Enduro

Petawawa Bike Park Competition

The event will bring local competitors and visitors together to enjoy the thrill of outdoor sport in the natural settings of Pembroke, Petawawa, Laurentian Valley, and North Algona Wilberforce.