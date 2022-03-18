Water & Dirt festival coming to Petawawa and surrounding

The Town of Petawawa announcing an exciting partnership with our neighbors; City of Pembroke, Township of Laurentian Valley and North Algona Wilberforce Township; to create a new and unique 10-day festival taking place right here in the Ottawa Valley this summer from August 4th to 14th.

Born out of the popular Upper Ottawa River Race and Paddle Festival, this new event adds land based outdoor adventure races to the already popular water based sports. The festival is set to host nine seperate adventure races spanning over the four municpalities. This includes mountain biking, skateboarding, triathlon, whitewater kayaking, BMX, and trail running, which have been added to the Upper Ottawa River Race, OSPCA Doggy Paddle, and the Kayak Fishing Tournament.

Partnerng with the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, the event will offer live musical performances, acitivities for all ages and offer new opportunities to its residents and tourists from far and near.

For further information regarding the festival, visti http://wateranddirt.ca