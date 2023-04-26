Water levels above normal on Lake Ontario and Upper St. Lawrence River

Cataraqui Conservation is notifying residents and visitors about above-average water levels for both Lake Ontario and the Upper St. Lawrence River, which are forecasted to continue to increase in the coming weeks.

The International Lake Ontario - St. Lawrence River Board (ILOSLRB), which manages water levels and outflows from Lake Ontario through the Moses-Saunders Dam in Cornwall, is reporting a Lake Ontario water level of about 75.15 metres (75.11 m GSC), as of April 19.th The Conservation say that this is about 0.25 metres above average for this time of year and already more than 0.1 metre above a typical summer peak water level, which usually occurs in June.

The ILOSLRB is forecasting that under average conditions, Lake Ontario water levels could exceed 75.3 metres in May (about 0.3 metres above a typical summer peak), prior to a slow decline beginning in June. Adding that if there happen to be wetter conditions, this will produce a higher peak. As a point of reference, the 2019 flood year saw Lake Ontario water levels peak at about 75.9 metres.

The Conservation explains that a higher-than-normal snowpack and wetter conditions so far this year is causing more runoff to all the Great Lakes, contributing to the above-average water levels on Lake Ontario and the Upper St. Lawrence River.

The Conservation concludes by saying, though currently not high enough to warrant issuing flood messaging to alert residents and municipalities about the possibility of widespread flooding, the current and forecasted water levels can increase the risk of localized impacts, especially during wind events with sustained southwest winds which can increase water levels at the east end of Lake Ontario.

For further information on water levels, wind and wave forecasts, and Provincial flood messages visit https://cataraquiconservation.ca/pages/flood.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray