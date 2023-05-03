Water levels close Kiwanis Walkway in Pembroke

The City of Pembroke is advising residents and visitors that effective immediately the Kiwanis walkway will be closed due to flooding. The City says that due to excessive rainfall, minor flooding is already occurring in the Pembroke area.

Flooding is being seen all along the Ottawa River on both sides. The Ottawa River Regulation Board says that in Pembroke the water levels may reach a peak by Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023. Flood waters are expected to remain below historical flood levels of 2019.

Due to safety concerns, residents and visitors are asked to avoid the walkway area until the water levels recede. People are also reminded that the Cockburn parking lot and Alexander Street remain closed to the public as well.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray