Water levels rise on Ottawa River, flood warning extended in Pembroke

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in the Pembroke District is advising area residents that a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Ottawa River until Friday, April 28th, 2023. The Ministry says a Flood Warning indicates that flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses and municipalities.

Residents along the main stem of the Ottawa River, for the area of Lac Coulonge (near Westmeath) should consider that record-high temperatures caused the heavy snowpack to melt very rapidly in the uncontrolled tributaries of the Ottawa River.

A rain event is also expected to bring 20 to 30 mm of precipitation over the next few days, it is anticipated that the area will exceed and maintain the thresholds for major flood levels along the Ottawa River at Lake Coulonge, and areas downstream (Chats Lake, and Lake Deschenes).

Levels are expected to reach minor flood levels in the Pembroke area.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

Sand and sandbags are continuing to be made available at the following locations to safeguard lower-lying portions of flood-prone areas:

- Sunset Trail

- McWitt Trail

- Sandpoint Trail

- Greenway Drive at Coulonge Lake Trail

- Hilltop Drive

Should sand become unavailable at these locations, sand and sandbags will be available at the Westmeath Public Works Garage located at 1798 Westmeath Road. If additional sand or sandbags are needed, please contact the Township.

The Township’s Fire and Public Works Department are monitoring roads for flooding and potential closures. Municipal511.ca is being updated to report flooded roads as they become known. The Township advises residents in low-lying areas affected by flooding that access may be restricted by emergency services.

Residents considering evacuating are encouraged to contact the Township so that they can account for vacancies. Those residents who decide to evacuate are encouraged to do so with family or friends. Those requiring emergency lodging, contact the Township.

The Township can be contacted at 613-646-2282 (Option 0) on Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and after-hours emergency at 613-646-2282, Option 9.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray