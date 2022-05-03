Water rescue training at Pembroke Marina
Pembroke Fire is advising residents of water rescue training taking place today.
Firefighters will be training at the Pembroke Marina starting at 5 p.m.
Residents are asked to give the fire department space to allow training to be done safely.
More water rescue training will take place on May 17.
