Water rescue training at Pembroke Marina

Pembroke Fire is advising residents of water rescue training taking place today. 

Firefighters will be training at the Pembroke Marina starting at 5 p.m. 

Residents are asked to give the fire department space to allow training to be done safely. 

More water rescue training will take place on May 17. 

