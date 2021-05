PEMBROKE, ONT -- Residents are being reminded that the water restriction bylaw will take effect on Saturday.

Properties with even numbered addresses can only water on even calender days between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Odd numberered addresses will be on odd callender days also between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The bylaw will stay in effect until september 15th.