Water safety reminder from Renfrew County OPP

Renfrew County OPP Detachments say they are coming together to collectively share helpful tips to remain safe while enjoying the summer weather on local waterways. Police say all community residents need to be aware of and take personal responsibility for safe boating and swimming practices.

While there is no single cause that leads to drownings, OPP says there are common contributing factors. Safety practices such as learning to swim at an early age, wearing a life jacket, or Personal Floatation Device (PFD), while on a vessel or in the water, supervising children while swimming, never drinking alcohol while boating, not swimming alone and only in designated areas, are some examples of ways to keep everyone safe.

Additionally, police say wearing a lifejacket, is well documented to increase the chances of surviving a boating incident. Many marine drownings occur when a small boat capsizes or someone falls overboard. An unworn PFD left behind will not help you, especially in a cold-water incident.

OPP says to expect the unexpected and be prepared.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray