Water safety reminder from Renfrew County OPP
Renfrew County OPP Detachments say they are coming together to collectively share helpful tips to remain safe while enjoying the summer weather on local waterways. Police say all community residents need to be aware of and take personal responsibility for safe boating and swimming practices.
While there is no single cause that leads to drownings, OPP says there are common contributing factors. Safety practices such as learning to swim at an early age, wearing a life jacket, or Personal Floatation Device (PFD), while on a vessel or in the water, supervising children while swimming, never drinking alcohol while boating, not swimming alone and only in designated areas, are some examples of ways to keep everyone safe.
Additionally, police say wearing a lifejacket, is well documented to increase the chances of surviving a boating incident. Many marine drownings occur when a small boat capsizes or someone falls overboard. An unworn PFD left behind will not help you, especially in a cold-water incident.
OPP says to expect the unexpected and be prepared.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Learn about local sports and activities at "Pembroke Youth Try It Expo"The second annual "Pembroke Youth Try It Expo" is taking place at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on August 26th with the goal of informing local young people about activities and opportunities in the community to improve overall mental and physical health.
Traffic safety campaign in effect on local roadwaysHeading into the Civic Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police are letting drivers know of a traffic safety campaign on local roadways. The increased police presence will focus on Ontario's Move Over law.
Sports Trivia Night at Waterfront Park in support of local Special OlympicsTeams of 5 can sign up for a thrilling Sports Trivia Night on Thursday, August 17th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the beautiful Waterfront Park in Pembroke. Aiming to raise funds and support the Pembroke and Area Special Olympics.
Province giving funding support for festivals and events in Leeds-GrenvilleFestivals and events in Leeds-Grenville are receiving funding support from the Ontario government as part of the Experience Ontario 2023 program, aimed at boosting tourism in the local community.
Local resident charged assaulting and threatening to kill their parentCharges for assault and uttering threats to cause death were laid on a local 39-year-old after Kingston Police responded to a physical altercation between the accused and their parent, in the area of Princess Street and Mooallim Place.
Combined 60 charges laid on pair of thieves from East RegionOntario Provincial Police lay 60 charges on two people after they were located in New Brunswick and transported back to Ontario in connection to a series of thefts at businesses and residences across the East Region.
Kingston resident faces 11 charges as OPP seize drugs during traffic stopA 32-year-old from Kingston has been arrested and charged after OPP officers seized a significant amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Highway 62.
Summer Company program participants introduced by ERCFive creative and eager students have been announced as participants in the 2023 Summer Company program. The program offers financial support as business experience to the young entrepreneurs.
Youth entrepreneur market at Petawawa Container MarketChildren, ages 8-12 that participated in the municipal entrepreneurship camp have the chance to showcase their work at the Petawawa Container Market on Friday, August 18th from noon to 4:00 pm. Proceeds will be donated to the Petawawa Pantry.