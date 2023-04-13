Water safety statement in effect for Pembroke District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for the Pembroke District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement for Water Safety is in effect for the District until Monday, April 17th, 2023.

The Ministry says that local residents should consider that water levels and flows on the main stem of the Ottawa River are expected to begin increasing over the next few days as a result of the onset of the spring freshet and the above-normal snowpack for this time of year in the Ottawa River basin. The levels and flows in the Ottawa River are currently close to normal but are expected to start rising sometime during the next few days.

They explain that water levels and flows along the Madawaska River are increasing as the area is experiencing significant melt of the snowpack. In the Kamaniskeg Lake area, expect outflow to be 150 m3/s over the next 3-5 days as the inflows are expected to remain high. Additional flow increases of 50 to 100 m3/s could be required in the next 5-7 days.

Runoff to local lakes and rivers is also anticipated to increase significantly. Water levels and river flows are expected to rise with increased runoff. Reservoirs throughout the basin are being used. Residents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to closely follow changing conditions and to take necessary measures. Residents are also advised to stay away from watercourses where flows are high and where banks might be unstable.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as lake/river levels rise over the next week. The Ministry also adds that no ice is safe ice, as conditions on local lakes have deteriorated with warmer temperatures and changing water levels and flows.

Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets. The ministry says they are closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

