Water Safety Statement on Skootmatta Lake from breached beaver dam
Quinte Conservation says it is suspected that a beaver dam breached upstream of Skootamatta Lake during a rainfall event on July 1st. This has caused water levels to rise quickly on the lake and exceed average spring and summer conditions.
Staff at Quinte Conservation have operated the Skootamatta Lake Dam to lower water levels to the typical summer range. Water levels downstream on the Skootamatta River are expected to rise in the coming days. However, they say flooding on the river is not expected.
Quinte Conservation will continue to monitor and investigate the water levels. Additional dam operations will be carried out, if necessary, to prevent damage to properties on Skootamatta Lake. Loose items, docks, and boats should be removed or secured to the shoreline.
There is significant beaver activity in the Skootamatta watershed. The Conservation says beaver dam breaches are difficult to predict and can cause rapid changes in water levels and road washouts.
A Water Safety Statement indicates that high flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for users such as anglers, boaters, swimmers, children, or pets. This message will be in effect until (or updated before) July 11th, 2023. The Conservation reiterates that flooding is not expected.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
