Watering restriction bylaw in effect in Pembroke
The City of Pembroke has announced that watering restrictions have taken effect as of May 15.
Under the Water Restriction Bylaw, properties with even-numbered addresses can only water on even calender days between 6 a.m and 10 a.m and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Odd-numbered addresses can only water on odd calender days between 6 a.m and 10 a.m and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The bylaw will remain in effect until September 15.
More information on the bylaw can be found at pembroke.ca.
