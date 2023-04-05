Watershed condition statement from Cataraqui Conservation

Cataraqui Conservation has issued a Water Safety Statement due to the forecast for significant rainfall and is asking residents and visitors to the Cataraqui Region to exercise caution near shorelines and waterways. This comes as 20 to 45 millimetres of rain is forecasted to fall on Wednesday, April 5th, with the possibility of additional rainfall early in the week of April 10th.

Runoff from recent snowmelt and rainfall events has increased streamflows and water levels on inland lakes, many of which are already high for this time of year. Flows through dams are elevated as Water Managers increase discharge to limit, as much as possible, the negative impacts from the expected inflows of additional water. Despite these operations, water levels are still expected to rise further from the forecast rain.

Cataraqui Conservation is urging caution around all dams (inflow and outflow channels) and fast-flowing watercourses. Telling people to respect the hazards in these areas by obeying all warning signs, and keep away from booms, buoys, and barriers. The Conservation says to stay well back from the water’s edge above and below dams and hydroelectric stations. Additionally, creek banks and lake shorelines may be slippery, increasing the chance of falling in.

In areas where ice is still present, a deterioration of ice conditions is expected. Cataraqui Conservation does not measure ice thickness for advising the public about ice conditions for recreational activities. Ice conditions can vary considerably from one waterbody to the next and within a single water body.

Cataraqui Conservation says that widespread flooding is not expected at this time. However, localized inundation of low-lying and poorly drained areas, and roadway ponding, can be expected. If someone witnesses flooding and/or requires assistance the first point of contact is the local municipality.

Staff from Cataraqui Conservation will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts and will update statements as needed. They say this Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until (or updated before) Wednesday, April 19th, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray