Watershed condition statement issued by Quinte Conservation

Quinte Conservation says the flood warning for the Moira, Salmon and Napanee watersheds has been lifted. Water levels on rivers and lakes in the Quinte watershed have peaked and are slowly declining below bankfull levels. The Conservation explains that temperatures will be warm for the next 5 days with no significant rainfall. The remaining snowpack in northern forested areas of the watershed will melt this week and will contribute to the slow decline of water levels, however, no flooding is expected.

The Black, Skootamatta, and Moira Rivers as well as Stoco Lake exceeded bankfull conditions this spring. Quinte Conservation says flooding impacted some properties, septics, and buildings over the weekend. Water levels were comparable to 2017 and 2019 in the Moira watershed. No significant flooding was measured on the Salmon and Napanee Rivers.

The current water safety statement indicates that all remaining ice surfaces should be considered unstable due to warming temperatures and higher flows. The public is also advised to exercise extreme caution when near rivers and waterbodies and to stay away from open and fast-flowing water, culverts, dams, ice-covered water, and banks.

Staff at Quinte Conservation will continue to monitor conditions. For current water levels or to report changes in water levels, residents are encouraged to visit QuinteConservation.ca.

Currently, the "water safety statement" that is in effect, indicates that high flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for users such as anglers, boaters, swimmers, children, or pets. That is expected to be in effect until April 19th, 2023.

