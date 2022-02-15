Watershed Conditions Statement issued by Cataraqui Conservation

Cataraqui Conservation has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement advising of a strong storm system that is forecast to bring above zero temperatures and rainfall to the region between Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Thursday, Feb. 17.

The Conservation says rain is predicted to be in the range of 30-50 mm.

They are urging caution around all dams (inflow and outflow channels) and fast-flowing watercourses.

Widespread flooding is not currently expected but there is concerns of localized inundation of low-lying area is possible.

Cataraqui Conservation says the statement will remain in effect until or before Wednesday, February 23 at 11:59 p.m.

More information on flooding can be found at the Cataraqui Conservation's website.