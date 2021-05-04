“We are seeing widespread COVID-19 community activity”: Dr. Moore

KINGSTON, ONT - Kingston’s top doctor is warning of community spread in the region.

In a tweet, Kingston’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says that the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area is seeing “widespread COVID-19 community activity”. Dr. Moore is also warning that COVID-19 transmission rates remain in every age category.

Across #KFLA we are seeing widespread COVID-19 community activity. Our transmission rates remain high in all age groups. It is vital to remember to screen daily before going to work, get tested if symptoms develop, and stay home when sick. https://t.co/2K6NVTWz35 #COVID19KFLA — MOH@kflaph.ca (@MOHKFLA) May 3, 2021

Dr. Moore is continuing to call on residents to screen daily for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop.

It comes on a day where 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area on Monday. 9 of those new cases are variants of concern.

The number of known active cases in the region did see an increase, it’s now at 96.

3 people are in hospital with the virus. 2 of them are in the intensive care unit. 1 is using a ventilator.