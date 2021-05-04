iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

“We are seeing widespread COVID-19 community activity”: Dr. Moore

Medical officer of Health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington health unit, Dr. Kieran Moore speaks with the media at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, Ontario, on Monday March 15, 2021. The centre will be used as a immunization clinic for the Napanee area. (Lars Hagberg/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

KINGSTON, ONT - Kingston’s top doctor is warning of community spread in the region.

In a tweet, Kingston’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says that the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area is seeing “widespread COVID-19 community activity”. Dr. Moore is also warning that COVID-19 transmission rates remain in every age category.

Dr. Moore is continuing to call on residents to screen daily for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop.

It comes on a day where 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area on Monday. 9 of those new cases are variants of concern.

The number of known active cases in the region did see an increase, it’s now at 96.

3 people are in hospital with the virus. 2 of them are in the intensive care unit. 1 is using a ventilator.

Check out the latest Songs