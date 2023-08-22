Weagant Farm Supplies donates $100K to G. Tackaberry and Family Home in Athens, Ont.

As construction continues to progress in Athens on the G. Tackaberry and Family Home, Weagant Farm Supplies Ltd. (WFS) just added to the fundraising effort with a $100,000 contribution.

Speaking on behalf of Weagant Farm Supplies, President Laird Weagant said, "Our company realizes the importance of increased access to long-term care in the community. It’s why we are happy to contribute to much-needed projects like these for the residents at Maple View and for the community at large. It is time for us to give back."

Weagant Farm Supplies Ltd. celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Fred and Anita Weagant began as a small farm machinery business in South Mountain, Ontario. The business grew to three dealerships in total, Weagant Farm Supplies in Winchester (which was sold in 2020) and Brockville, and Topline Trailer & Equipment Sales in Winchester.

The company now employs 44 people with second and third-generation family members operating Weagant Farm Supplies Brockville and Topline Trailer & Equipment Sales Winchester; both Kubota dealers proudly serving the needs of Eastern Ontario.

"This is an extremely generous donation by Weagant Farm Supplies," said Fundraising Committee Chairman, Doug Struthers. "Our fundraising goal moves closer to the target with the generosity of people and companies like the Weagant family and WFS."

This contribution will go towards naming a 'neighbourhood' (one of the six wings in the new 192-bed facility). WFS has asked their neighbourhood be named Glen Elbe, after a hamlet six kilometres east of Athens, on County Road 42. Glen Elbe is a farm deeply rooted in history and rich in nature, a place close to Laird Weagant’s heart.

In June, the official name of the facility was announced as the G. Tackaberry and Family Home, thanks to the generous contribution of the Tackaberry Family.

The redevelopment project is the largest capital construction project in the history of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville at a cost of more than $80,000,000. Construction of the new three-story, six-wing building is now underway in Athens, Ontario and will replace the existing 60-bed Maple View Lodge facility upon its opening, expected in the summer of 2025. The existing building will be repurposed, with options currently under review.

Warden Nancy Peckford said "The generosity of our community is once again being demonstrated through this significant donation by Weagant Farm Supplies. Their kindness will help to provide numerous enhancements in the lives of the residents of the G. Tackaberry and Family Home. On behalf of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, it is my pleasure to extend sincere appreciation to Weagant Farm Supplies."

The contributions made thus far bring the campaign close to the halfway mark of its goal of $3,000,000, with a current total of $1,348,180 thanks to additional donations from various contributors.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray