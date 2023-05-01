Weapons and drug charges laid following traffic stop in Brockville, Ont
Brockville Police Services has released information on a traffic stop that led to an arrest and several weapons charges. Police explain that on April 26th, 2023 at about 3:00 a.m. officers executed a vehicle stop in the area of Kent Boulevard regarding a suspicious vehicle.
Once the vehicle was pulled over, the driver was identified to be a 40-year-old man. Police say the investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of unstamped tobacco, crystal methamphetamine, and fentanyl. A further search revealed that the driver also had a pellet pistol, sword, club with a strap, machete, and electronic devices used for the theft of vehicles.
Police say the driver was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of weapons for dangerous purposes, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and possession of break-in instruments. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
