Weapons charges lay following concerning incident on King St. West

Police in Brockville says that on February 27th, 2023 at about 11:00 p.m., they received information that a female was at an address on King St. West, locked inside with a gun. Police say she feared people were coming for her.

Officers then quickly responded to the area. The information was coming to police from a family member of the female in distress, who was not at the scene. Officers say that they began searching for the female in question and clearing the building.

Officers say that they were also looking for other possible suspects in the area, that were there to cause harm. Eventually, the 49-year-old female was located by officers. The following investigation revealed that there was no firearm, nor was the female in distress.

However, officers say they did find that she was in possession of two knives and also on a release order with bail conditions. She was then arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order as she was not residing with her surety at her court-approved address. Police say she was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray