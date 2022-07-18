Week #11 Catch the Ace winner announced
The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle has a new winner.
The winner of week #11 is Colleen Greene of Pembroke. Green won after her ticket revealed the 10 of hearts through the random online generator.
Green was thrilled, and noted, "I have been playing for a few months now. I am not sure what I will do with the winnings yet."
Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director, shared the Catch the Ace week #12 draw has launched with an estimated jackpot of over $28,000 if the ace is caught.
To purchase tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca, or at any cash sale locations Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition, The Shoe Lounge, and Bumpy Roads Studio.
The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3/$5; 10/$10 and 40/$20, giving you the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and our highest priority needs!
