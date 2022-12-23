Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valley have reported, for the second consecutive week, no drivers were impaired when stopped during a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) stop.

In a statement, Police say they performed 16 stops across the region, between Dec. 15, and Dec. 21, and are pleased to report all drivers were in compliance with the law.

Despite success during the RIDE program, OPP has laid charges against a 77-year-old from Pembroke.

June Deanna Simmons has been charged with operation under the influence, operation with a Blood alcohol level above 80mg, and failure to remain at the scene.

She was charged following a two-vehicle collision, where an SUV struck a parked car. She fled the scene, however, officers located the woman shortly after.

The accused had their license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

The driver was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear on Jan. 31, 2023.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink