Week of activities at Heritage Centre during March Break

March Break is approaching and The Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre is offering on-site activities for kids again this year. For Monday, March 13th, the Centre partnered with the Pembroke Public Library again to offer a "Poop Party" at the Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre.

Those interested must register for this program by calling Anusha at the Pembroke Public Library at 613-732-8844. This program is for ages 7 to 12 and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Those in attendance will learn about poop around the world and how archaeologists identify the contents.

Then, on Wednesday, March 15th and Friday, March 17th, the Centre will be offering different crafts, activities, and games in their "Pioneer Toys & Games" and "Pioneer Do-It-Yourself" programs. These programs are both for ages 7 to 12, will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and can be paid for at the museum. Each of those programs costs $10.00 per child or $8 if you have a museum membership.

On Tuesday, March 14th and Thursday, March 16th, the Museum will also be open for tours from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (admission by donation). Contact the Museum by phone at 613-735-0517 or email admin@champlaintrailmuseum.com to register a child in advance for these programs. The museum also now accepts e-transfer, debit and credit cards for payment. Children must be registered by Friday, March 10th.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray