Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected for KFL&A today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.

On Friday, four new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Four variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have also been identified.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 38.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 87 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 81 per cent have both doses.