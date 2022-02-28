iHeartRadio
-10°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark today

Covid19

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark today. 

On Friday, 38 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

81 people have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic. 

Nine people are currently in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator. 

12

Check out the latest Songs