Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected for Renfrew County today

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today. 

On Friday, zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at two. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

