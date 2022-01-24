Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected for Renfrew County today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, 46 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 362.

In the latest case summary update released last Thursday, RCDHU says 22 people are in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

There are 10 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. Nine of them are at long-term care/retirement homes. One outbreak is marked at a hospital in the region.