Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected today

We are expected to learn the long weekend numbers in the KFL&A region today.

No numbers were reported by the health unit over the weekend due to low COVID-19 activity.

As of Friday, there was only one known active case of COVID-19 in the community.

No one was in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 71 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 81 per cent have their first dose.