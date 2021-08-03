iHeartRadio
Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected today

Covid19

We are expected to learn the long weekend numbers in the KFL&A region today. 

No numbers were reported by the health unit over the weekend due to low COVID-19 activity. 

As of Friday, there was only one known active case of COVID-19 in the community. 

No one was in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, over 71 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 81 per cent have their first dose. 

