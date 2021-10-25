iHeartRadio
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected today

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health are reporting 28 active cases of COVID-19.

In total, there were 1845 cases of the virus in the region, with 1811 resolved and 10 deaths.

More than 89 per cent of residents 12 and up have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 85 per cent fully-vaccinated.

The COVID-19 numbers from Saturday and Sunday will be released later today.

 

